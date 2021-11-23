Eechambadi, Hinkle

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has named QUAERO Founder/CEO NARAS EECHAMBADI as Chief Data & Analytics Officer and WYNN RESORTS LAS VEGAS VP/Marketing ALEXANDRA HINKLE as Chief Marketing Officer/Global Consumer Marketing. Both will be based in SANTA MONICA and will report to Pres./Global E-Commerce and Business Development RICHELLE PARHAM.

PARHAM said, “I’m pleased to welcome NARAS and ALEX to my team. Together, we will help advance UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s unparalleled opportunity to build a consumer-demand-driven e-commerce business that forges meaningful bonds between artists and fans while cultivating important revenue streams.”

EECHAMBADI said, “I’m honored to join UMG, the world’s most successful and innovative music company, to build on the company’s industry leadership and drive a global data and analytics strategy that will allow our artists to reach new and current fans around the world across a number of existing and developing consumer touchpoints. I’m thrilled to join RICHELLE’s team.”

HINKLE said, “I’m excited to join UMG, a world-class marketing leader across the entertainment industry. By coordinating our marketing efforts globally, we will build on the company’s tremendous track-record of ensuring our artists reach fans through innovative cross-channel campaigns and products. I’m thankful to RICHELLE for this opportunity and I can’t wait to work with UMG’s incredibly talented executive team.”

