Adele: Year's Biggest Album (Photo: Simon Emmett)

ADELE’s fourth album on COLUMBIA RECORDS, "30" has the biggest debut sales week of the year for any album in the U.S., surpassing DRAKE’s "Certified Lover Boy," according to BILLBOARD.

According to MRC DATA, "30" has earned more than 660,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. from NOVEMBER 19th through MONDAY, with over 560,000 of that sum in traditional album sales.

DRAKE’s "Certified Lover Boy" launched with 613,000 units in the week ending SEPTEMBER 9th

"30" is this year's top-selling album -- surpassing the sales of any album over the past 11 months combined -- and the largest week for any album in terms of traditional album sales, beating the debut of TAYLOR SWIFT’s "Red (TAYLOR’s Version)," which sold 369,000 copies in the week ending NOVEMBER 18th. It will top the chart dated DECEMBER 4th, which reflects the week ending NOVEMBER 25th.

