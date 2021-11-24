Harwell

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN weekend host BILL HARWELL died NOVEMBER 2nd of heart complications at 69.

HARWELL began his radio career in college radio at SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY's KSMU, after which he joined KRMH (KARMA RADIO)/AUSTIN in 1973, leaving to work as a road manager and sound man for the band DENIM. He moved into production in 1978 as an engineer and, later, a partner with JOEL BLOCK at AUSTIN's PRODUCTION BLOCK STUDIOS, where he worked for 32 years. HARWELL also launched a jingle company, BARRETT AND HARWELL MUSIC, with PATTERSON BARRETT, and added duties as an engineer and producer on TEXAS LONGHORNS football broadcasts for what is now LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE in 1984 and producing at THE SOUND LAB since 2011. He also produced NCAA WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR college baskeball broadcasts for CBS RADIO.

HARWELL went back on the air in 2015 as KUT's weekend anchor, serving as local host for "WEEKEND EDITION."

