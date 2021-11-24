Webinar Next Week

THE INFINITE DIAL is expanding to the U.K. with the release of THE INFINITE DIAL U.K. 2021 in a webinar on DECEMBER 2nd at 2p (GMT). The study of digital media consumer behavior, conducted and presented by EDISON RESEARCH, is sponsored for the U.K. by BAUER MEDIA and SPOTIFY.

EDISON RESEARCH Pres. LARRY ROSIN, who will present the study, said, “We are excited to add the UK to the list of countries around the world investigating digital audio, podcasting, and social media usage via THE INFINITE DIAL franchise. Thanks to BAUER MEDIA and SPOTIFY for bringing this beneficial research to the media community in the UK.”

BAUER MEDIA AUDIO U.K. COO GRAHAM BRYCE said, “We are proud to be part of bringing THE INFINITE DIAL to the U.K. to showcase digital audio and media consumption among Britons. These never-before-seen findings will benefit many across the industry and provide deeper understanding of consumer habits in this fast-growing market segment. INFINITE DIAL is another great step forward in our mission of providing leadership in audience insight.”

SPOTIFY U.K. and IRELAND Head of Studios JAMES CATOR added, “We are really excited to be working with EDISON RESEARCH on THE INFINITE DIAL’s first ever U.K. report. There's no doubt that consumers' habits when it comes to media consumption are changing rapidly, and as the U.K.’s most popular audio platform, SPOTIFY is a key part of driving and delivering against this change. We are looking forward to revealing the report and sharing the latest trends around audio consumption -- including some of our insights from Wrapped 2021 as we reflect on the role that audio played in the lives of our listeners and how creators soundtracked the world around us over the past year."

