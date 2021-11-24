Signing Off After 65 Years

COMMUNITY BROADCASTING SERVICES' (CBS) Country WFWL-A-W259BN (THE CATFISH 99.7)/CAMDEN, TN will sign off on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1st, after 65 years on the air, according to a front-page story in the CAMDEN CHRONICLE. The station signed on in 1956, and was CAMDEN's only radio station for close to 20 years.

According to the paper, the AM studio will now be used as a multimedia studio for sister station Classic Rock WRJB (MAGIC 95.9).

“It’s an interesting time for local radio in BENTON COUNTY,” CBS CEO DANIEL RICHARDSON told the newspaper. “By focusing our resources on our growing FM station 95.9, we’ll be able to provide a better overall listening experience to our listeners with more local programming, the visual studio, and more.”

