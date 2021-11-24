Patrick

ALL ACCESS is sorry to report the death of JOE PATRICK, a veteran of nearly five decades in the radio industry who ran his own consulting business for 35 years. He passed away at home this past weekend of natural causes at the age of 74.

After a stint in the NAVY, the SARASOTA, FL-native (born JOSEPH KOBESSEN) embarked on his Country radio career in 1974 at WCLU-A/COVINGTON, KY-CINCINNATI. The following year, he joined WVOJ/JACKSONVILLE, FL and, later, WGMA/FT. LAUDERDALE, FL. In 1977 he became PD of WQYK/TAMPA, FL, and made the station into a success. That led to NEW ORLEANS, where he flipped WNOE from Rock to Country in 1980. In 1984, he joined KCBQ/SAN DIEGO.

The following year, he transitioned into his first consulting position for DRAKE CHENAULT in LOS ANGELES, eventually becoming Head of Consulting and overseeing more than 100 client stations before launching his own consultancy, PATRICK BROADCAST CONSULTING, in 1988. HALL COMMUNICATIONS became his first (and longest running) client.

In 1999, he launched TUNECOM, offering pre-release song testing for record labels. He sold that company, which by then also included CountryTune.com, in 2006.

PATRICK had no next of kin. No funeral services are planned.

