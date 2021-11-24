Raised $2600 For Greater Boston Food Bank

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON hosted "MATTY's Turkey Toss" this morning (11/24) after skipping last year due to the pandemic. Twelve area schools took the field during a live MATTY IN THE MORNING SHOW, but EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL defended their 2019 title and won "MATTY’s Turkey Toss 2021." The event raised $2,600 for the GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK.

Click here to watch the event.

L-R: KISS 108’S BILLY COSTA, KISS 108’S LISA DONOVAN, Former NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS player JOE ANDRUZZI, The Turkey, EVERETT HS player, JAYDEN BIGGI, KISS 108’S MATTY SIEGEL, EVERETT HS player DARRION GREEN, and Sportscaster MIKE LYNCH.

« see more Net News