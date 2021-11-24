VARGAS & LAGOLA, two solo artists, have joined forces for their new single "Ever Again." They've both gone from being successful solo artists to GRAMMY-award winning songwriters and producers for some of the biggest artists. Together they have written and produced songs for KATY PERRY, AVICII, SEINABO SEY, AXWELL & INGROSSO and MADONNA. Most of the songs are produced in their studio in Stockholm. Check out "Ever Again" on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

