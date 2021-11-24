Call 867-5309

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY-WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS)/MOMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ is throwing its 4th Annual ‘Mistletoe Rock Radiothon,’ which benefits local concern, MICHAEL’S FEAT, an organization that is dedicated to providing comfort for parents caring for seriously ill newborns.

The station will be broadcasting live from the FREEHOLD MALL, collecting donations on 12/16 & 17. The fun kicks off on WEDNESDAY (12/15), with a special concert at local hotspot BAR ANTICIPATION, featuring TOMMY TUTONE.

PD ROBBY BRIDGES said, "It's so special to again celebrate the season by helping families in need who have been through so much, and to have TOMMY TUNTONE bringing the classics live for our Pre-Radiothon party will be extraordinary! Now if only I could remember the number to call to reach him...hmm 867..5..something."

