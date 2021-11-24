Hot 103 10th Annual 'Pack The Van'

ADAMS RADIO GROUP's Rhythm Top 40 KHQT (HOT 103)/LAS CRUCES, NM hosted the 10TH annual “Pack the Van Food Drive” collecting a total of 1,657 pounds of food to donate to CASA DE PEREGRINOS, a local non-profit emergency food program serving the residents of DONA ANA COUNTY. HOT 103 staff dedicated 2 days broadcasting from WAL-MART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET from 7AM-7PM while collecting donations from the community.

The donations will help serve over 2,000 meals to those in need during this holiday season. $754 in cash was also gathered during the food drive to be used to purchase more items for CASA DE PEREGRINOS during the holidays.

PD JOEY HERNANDEZ said, “The HOT 103 staff and I are always amazed by our listener’s generosity. For 10 years we have been doing this and every year the LAS CRUCES community shows up and does their part to help out those in need during the holiday season.”

HOT 103’S BIG SHOW Co-Host JACKIE MARQUEZ WILKINSON added, “I look forward to 'Pack the Van' every year because this community has been amazing and it’s inspiring to see LAS CRUCES come together. This is the biggest act of love before the holidays. “

GM LENSI SHAKRA added, “I am very blessed to have an amazing staff that all comes together to make this happen as well as our business partners at the WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET, NUSENDA and CASA DE PEREGRINOS. We are very fortunate to live in a community that is like one big family. Thank you all for your donations, help and giving hearts.”

