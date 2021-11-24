-
Lollapalooza Stockholm Releases A-List Lineup For Second Annual Event
by Charese Frugé
November 24, 2021
LOLLAPALOOZA STOCKHOLM has released its line up for the second annual event taking place JULY 1st-3rd, 2022, at GÄRDET PARK. The list of artists include PEARL JAM, POST MALONE, IMAGINE DRAGONS, THE KILLERS, DOJA KAT, VERONICA MAGGIO, MÅNESKIN, KACEY MUSGRAVES, POLO G and more. The festival will also feature four stages; innovative culinary selections, art, and much more. Tickets go on sale THURSDAY (11/25).