Lineup Released

LOLLAPALOOZA STOCKHOLM has released its line up for the second annual event taking place JULY 1st-3rd, 2022, at GÄRDET PARK. The list of artists include PEARL JAM, POST MALONE, IMAGINE DRAGONS, THE KILLERS, DOJA KAT, VERONICA MAGGIO, MÅNESKIN, KACEY MUSGRAVES, POLO G and more. The festival will also feature four stages; innovative culinary selections, art, and much more. Tickets go on sale THURSDAY (11/25).

« see more Net News