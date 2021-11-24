Triple A Well Represented

Many Triple A-leaning artists received nominations for the 2022 64th GRAMMY AWARDS, including heritage artists JACKSON BROWNE (he, surprisingly, has never won a GRAMMY), who was nominated in the Americana Album category, and PAUL MCCARTNEY, who got two Rock nods.

JON BATISTE received an incredible 11 nominations, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year, BRANDI CARLILE was nominated in the Song of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance categories, and ARLO PARKS and JAPANESE BREAKFAST were on the Best New Artist list.

Others receiving nominations this year include ALLISON RUSSELL, THE BLACK KEYS, BLACK PUMAS, BRANDY CLARK, CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, FLEET FOXES, FOO FIGHTERS JASON ISBELL, JOE BONAMASSA, JOHN HIATT, KACEY MUSGRAVES, KINGS OF LEON, LEON BRIDGES, LOS LOBOS, RHIANNON GIDDENS, SARAH JAROSZ, SHEMEKIA COPELAND, ST. VINCENT, STURGILL SIMPSON, TYLER CHILDERS, VALERIE JUNE and YOLA.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards recognize recordings released between SEPTEMBER 1st, 2020 — SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021.) The RECORDING ACADEMY will present the 2022 GRAMMY Awards show on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st.

