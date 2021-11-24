MVD Entertainment Group

DEREK STUBINSKI has been named Director Of Publicity & Marketing for MVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, where he has worked for the last 14 years, replacing longtime head CLINT WEILER, who will join Z2 COMICS as VP Collectibles after more than 20 years at the company..

Said STUBINSKI, "I look forward to thriving in this new position and broadening MVD's horizons. I'm particularly excited to expand upon CLINT's previous press efforts and relationships... It's a tall order, but I never back down from a challenge."

MVD is a production company and film distributor based in POTTSTOWN, PA,, consisting of three main departments: MVD VISUALl, MVD AUDIO, and MVD DISTRIBUTION. The company was founded by TOM SEAMAN in 1986 and today has released over 8,000 titles

Added WEILER, "After 20+ excellent years, I have departed MVD to join Z2 COMICS. I'm very grateful for the time I spent with MVD... Nearly half my life. They gave me a shot way back in 2001 as a fresh-out-of-college 22-year-old with a passion for music, and a strong desire to work in the industry. Without that chance, there's no telling what line of work I'd be in. It has really been a terrific ride."

MVD COO ED SEAMAN commented, Ed Seaman, "These are some mighty shoes to fill; CLINT has been so great for us for so long and we hate to see him go... That said, we’ve got all the confidence in the world that DEREK will not only take this role over but grow the department. Wishing CLINT the very best with his new endeavors.”

