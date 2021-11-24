Getting In The Holiday Spirit

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has launched a global holiday campaign which includes new and exclusive merchandise from more than 50 artists, including THE BEASTIE BOYS, LADY GAGA, BOB MARLEY, THE ROLLING STONES, YUNGBLUD and others.

The company will issue UMUSIC gift cards to allow fans to gift music and merchandise from their favorite artists, record labels and music retailers.

The campaign kicked-off in time for BLACK FRIDAY and CYBER MONDAY.

Powered by UMG’s recommendation engine, the campaign features a holiday gift guide to help fans locate the perfect gift. Click here to get started.

UMG is launching the UMUSIC gift card across 25 artist sites including PAUL McCARTNEY, JUSTIN BIEBER and SHAWN MENDES, as well as iconic record labels BLUE NOTE and MOTOWN and online retailers SOUND OF VINYL and uDISCOVER. Fans will be able to purchase a UMUSIC gift card for any dollar amount on the newly launched, dedicated website.

For GIVING TUESDAY, UMG is partnering with WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN, the non-profit founded by chef JOSE ANDRES that uses food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis. As part of the campaign, UMG is donating 15,000 meals,through WCK, which has created a new model for disaster response through its work helping devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems.

UMG President/Global E-Commerce & Business Development RICHELLE PARHAM commented, “With UMG’s first-ever global holiday campaign, we’re bringing artists and their fans closer than ever for the holidays. With new and exclusive merchandise, fan favorite products and unique holiday bundles, as well as our innovative new UMUSIC gift card, we’re offering more ways than ever to make this holiday season more musical. For the fans and superfans on your list, you will be able find the perfect gift from many of your favorite artists through our UMG holiday campaign.”

