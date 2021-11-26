Stephen Sondheim (Photo: Facebook)

STEPHEN JOSHUA SONDHEIM, a composer and lyricist whose best-known works include “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Sunday In The Park With George” and “Into The Woods,” passed away suddenly today at the age of 91 after spending THANKSGIVING at his home in ROXBURY, CT.

SONDHEIM received an OSCAR, eight TONY AWARDS (including a LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT honor in 2008), eight GRAMMY AWARDS, a PULITZER PRIZE, and a 2015 PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM from BARACK OBAMA. He wrote five songs for WARREN BEATTY’s “Dick Tracy,” including MADONNA’s “Sooner Or Later (I Always Get My Man),” which won the ACADEMY AWARD for Best Original Song in 1990. The NEW YORK TIMES’ FRANK RICH called him “the greatest and perhaps best-known artist in the AMERICAN music theater,” while producer CAMERON MACKINTOSH praised him as “possibly the greatest lyricist ever.”

Born MARCH 22nd, 1930, in NEW YORK CITY, SONDHEIM was the only child of a father who manufactured dressed designed by his mother, growing up an isolated, emotionally neglected child. He wrote his first musical, “By George,” while attending GEORGE SCHOOL, a private prep school in PENNSYLVANIA. He traced his interest in theatre to seeing “Very Warm For MAY,” a musical on BROADWAY, as a nine-year-old.

An early friendship with JAMES HAMMERSTEIN, son of lyricist/playwright OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II, led to SONDHEIM being mentored by the BROADWAY icon, who became his surrogate father. SONDHEIM met his future collaborator, HAL PRINCE, at the opening of “South Pacific,” HAMMERSTEIN’s musical with RICHARD RODGERS. HAMMERSTEIN helped critique SONDHEIM’s student play, “By George,” and had him write four musicals based on four different premises.

After attending WILLIAMS COLLEGE, SONDHEIM studied with MILTON BABBITT, a show composer who was teaching at PRINCETON UNIVBERSITY. SONDHEIM spent time in HOLLYWOOD writing for the television series, “Topper,” and was a huge fan of classic dramas like “Citizen Kane,” “The Grapes Of Wrath” and “Casablanca.”

SONDHEIM’s first big break on BROADWAY was as a lyricist for LEONARD BERNSTEIN’s “West Side Story,” which opened in 1957. His next project was the musical, “Gypsy,” writing the lyrics to JULE STYNE’s music starring ETHEL MERMAN.

The first musical for which SONDHEIM wrote both music and lyrics was “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum,” which opened in 1962, based on farces penned by PLAUTUS, co-written by BURT SHEVELOVE and LARRY GELBART. And while the show won several TONY AWARDS, including Best Musical, neither SONDHEIM’s book nor music was even nominated. The musical was turned into a film with ZERO MOSTEL, PHIL SILVERS and BUSTER KEATON.

SONDHEIIM’s next musical, 1964’s “Anyone Can Whistle,” last just nine performances, though it did introduce ANGELA LANSBURY to musical theater. His next project, with author/playwright JAMES GOLDMAN, was another musical, this one based on a NEW YORK TIMES article about a gathering of former ZIEGFIELD FOLLIES showgirls, which would become “Follies.” Before that show was finished, the two collaborated on a TV musical, “Evening Primrose,” for ANTHONY PERKINS and CHARMIAN CARR, for “ABC Stage 67,” which would eventually turn into “A Little Night Music.”

SONDHEIM and HAL PRINCE worked on six musicals from 1970 to 1981, beginning with “Company,” which won TONY AWARDS for Best Musical and, for SONDHEIM, best music and best lyrics. “Follies” opened in 1971, followed by “A Little Night Music” in 1973, a movie based on INGMAR BERGMAN’s “Smiles Of A Summer Night,” which featured the song, “Send In The Clowns,” which became a hit for JUDY COLLINS. “Pacific Overtures,” which opened in 1976, explored the westernization of JAPAN.

“Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber Of Seville,” which opened in 1979, was SONDHEIM’s most operatic score and libretto, with a book by HUGH WHEELER based on CHRISTOPHER BOND’s 1973 stage version of the VICTORIAN original about the murderous, cannibalistic barber. “Merrily We Roll Along,” in 1981, featured songs later recorded by FRANK SINATRA and CARLY SIMON, but was a relative failure, with SONDHEIM threatening to quit the theater for films, creating video games or write mysteries.

In 1984, he forged a new partnership with JAMES LAPINE, creating “SUNDAY In The Park With George,” with SONDHEIM’s music creating an evocation of GEORGES SEURAT’s pointillism paintings. SONDHEIM and LAPINE won the 1985 PULITZER PRIZE for Drama for the play, which was revived on BROADWAY in 2008.

The two also collaborated on the 1987 musical, “Into The Woods,” based on several BROTHERS GRIMM fairy tales, followed by 1994’s “Passion,” adapted from ETTORE SCOLA’s film “Passione D’Amore,” which won the TONY AWARD for Best Musical despite its relatively short fun of 280 performances.

SONDHEIM’s “Assassins” opened off-BROADWAY in 1990, while “Saturday Night” was shelved until its 1997 production at LONDON’s BRIDEWELL THEATRE. In the late ‘90s, SONDHEIM and JOHN WEIDMAN reunited with HAL PRINCE for “Wise Guys,” a musical comedy starring NATHAN LANE and VICTOR GARBER, which was renamed “Bounce,” and produced at the GOODMAN THEATRE in CHICAGO and the KENNEDY CENTER in WASHINGTON, DC, in 2003, never opening on BROADWAY.

SONDHEIM collaborated with WYNTON MARSALIS on “A Bed And A Chair: A NEW YORK Love Affair,” presented at NEW YORK CITY CENTER in NOVEMBER, 2013, consisting of more than two dozen SONDHEIM compositions, each newly reimagined by MARSALIS. SONDHEIM also wrote additional songs for the film adaptation of “Into The Woods,” including “Rainbows,” which opened in 2014, receiving three OSCAR nominations.

SONDHEIM was an avid fan of games and crossword puzzles, with the central character of ANTHONY SHAFFER’s play, “Sleuth,” reportedly inspired by the composer. That love of puzzles and mysteries is evident in the 1973 film “The Last Of Sheila,” a whodunit SONDHEIM co-wrote with longtime friend ANTHONY PERKINS.

His 2010 book, “Finishing The Hat,” annotates his lyrics and discusses his relationship with OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN, named after a song from “SUNDAY In The Park With George.” The sequel, “Look, I Made A Hat: Collected Lyrics (1981-2011) With Attendant Comments, Amplifications, Dogmas, Harangues, Digressions, Anecdotes And Miscellany,” was published in NOVEMBER, 2011.

SONDHEIM was awarded KENNEDY CENTER HONORS for Lifetime Achievement in 1993, received the LAURENCE OLIVIER AWARD for “his contribution to the LONDON theatre,” and was inducted into the AMERICAN THEATER HALL OF FAME in 2014. His eight GRAMMY AWARDS include a Song Of The Year nod for “Send In The Clowns” (1975), Best Score From An Original Cast Album for “Company” (1970) and “A Little Night Music” (1973), Best Cast Show Album for “Sweeney Todd” (1979) and “Sunday In The Park With George” (1984) and Best Musical Cast Show Album for “Into The Woods” (1988) “Passion” (1994) and “West Side Story” (2010).

STEVEN SPIELBERG's film version of "West Side Story" is scheduled to open in theaters next month.

In 2020, SONDHEIM suffered a fall that left him unable to attend the opening of his namesake theater in LONDON'S WEST END. That didn't stop him from celebrating his 90th birthday, which was held in APRIL 2020.

More recently, SONDHEIM's music was featured in three OSCAR contenders, including "Knives Out," "Joker" and "Marriage Story," where ADAM DRIVER sings "Being Alive," from SONDHEIM's 1970 show, "Company."

At the time of his death, SONDHEIM announced on “The Late Show With STEPHEN COLBERT” that he was working on a new musical, “Square One,” with DAVID IVES, which was to star NATHAN LANE and BERNADETTE PETERS.

SONDHEIM is survived by his companion JEFF ROMLEY. He lived with dramatist PETER JONES from 1991 to 1999.

« see more Net News