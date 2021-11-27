Bowen

CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS night host BILL BOWEN has resigned from the station after a decade to focus on his cancer treatments.

He shared the news on FACEBOOK on NOVEMBER 24th, writing, “After more than 10 years with THE WOLF, and almost eight doing the 7 to midnight show, I never imagined I’d be saying this, but tonight’s my last night on THE WOLF. This is totally my decision. I just want to step away for a while and finish up my chemotherapy for my colorectal cancer, and enjoy the holidays with my wife … I’ve joked about putting North TEXAS to sleep for more than seven years, But I hope I've also entertained you just a little bit too. Thank you for listening, and I wish you health and nothing but the best in life.”

No word yet on a successor.

