Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

There are just two days left to nominate a legendary broadcaster for the Career & Legacy Class of 2022 for the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME. Nominations in both categories are due by tomorrow (11/30).

For the Legacy category, you must be a board member, a lifetime member (if you were inducted into the TN RADIO HALL OF FAME -- you are a lifetime member automatically) or an advisory council member.

If you have any questions, email the group's Elections Committee Chair BRIAN CRAIG at brianleecraig@gmail.com.

To make a nomination go to www.tennradiohalloffame.org.

