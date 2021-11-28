COOL RADIO LLC Triple A KSNO/ASPEN, CO, has added "Floydian Slip," a show about PINK FLOYD for THURSDAYS, starting DECEMBER 2nd at 7p (MT).

"Floydian Slip" is currently heard on more than 100 stations in the U.S., CANADA and overseas.

In its 30 years, the show has earned mentions in, or served as a resource for, media around the world such as BILLBOARD, VH1, DALLAS MORNING NEWS, RELIX and the OTTAWA CITIZEN.

Creator CRAIG BAILEY Bailey offers the show to stations in a cash-free/100% barter arrangement. Each show contains six minutes of local avails, and up to six minutes of network commercial inventory.

More information about the show is at www.floydianslip.com, or by contacting pink@floydianslip.com or (260) 67-FLOYD.





