CALVARY CHAPEL OF BIG BEAR is donating Religion KFHM/BIG BEAR CITY, CA to ADVANCE MINISTRIES, INC. d/b/a NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL.

In other filings with the FCC, the Commission granted STAs to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (K213AD/DURANGO, CO, correcting coordinates; KAIO/IDAHO FALLS, ID, correcting coordinates); BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. (WYFL/HENDERSON, NC, reduced power due to antenna issues); and iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC (WTKS-F and WJRR/COCOA BEACH-ORLANDO and WRUM/ORLANDO, reduced power due to antenna failure).

CARLSBAD RADIO, INC. has requested a Silent STA for KCDY/CARLSBAD, NM after its tower was damaged in a fatal airplane accident.

MUSICA SUBLIME INC. has applied for a Silent STA for WIME-LP/ORLANDO "due to not enough earnings from sponsors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as being in negotiations for a new and convenient site."

FREMONT BROADCASTING has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KDLY and Country KOVE-A and K299BC (1330/107.5)/LANDER, WY to KAIROS COMMUNICATIONS of RIVERTON, WY.

THE RIDGEFIELD BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of WQQQ/SHARON, CT to ALBANY-based public broadcaster WAMC, INC. for $500,000.

PORTSMOUTH ABBEY SCHOOL has closed on the sale of WJHD/PORTSMOUTH, RI to RHODE ISLAND PUBLIC RADIO for $7,500.

And VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Spanish Religion KPHX-A/PHOENIX and K225CT/PARADISE VALLEY, AZ to JACOB GARCIA's LA HERMOSA RADIO LLC for $150,000.

The Commission also fined WDGC-FM, SCHOOL DISTRICT #99, licensee of WDGC-F/DOWNERS GROVE, IL, $1,000 under a Consent Decree finding that the station incorrectly certified in its license renewal application that it had not been silent for longer than a year when it had been silent, with FCC approval, for more than 12 months.

And STELLAR MEDIA joined the list of licensees settling online public file violations with Consent Decrees with the Commission for violations at KQLM/ODESSA, TX.

