STREAMLINE PUBLISHING Pres. DEBORAH PARENTI and BMI VP/Licensing and Industry Relations DAN SPEARS have been elected to the Board of Directors of the LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION.

In the election, CHANDRA CLARK, GINNY MORRIS, HARRY JESSELL, HEATHER BIRKS, JOHN TAYLOR, JOYCE TUDRYN, LARRY PATRICK, RICHARD LIEBNER, MICHAEL CARTER, WALLY PODRAZIK, and DENNIS WHARTON were re-elected to three year terms on the Board. RAPHAEL, JIM MORLEY, TUDRYN, MARCI BURDICK, JESSELL, and DAVID KENNEDY were re-elected to two year terms on the Executive Committee. Attorney KATHLEEN KIRBY has been tapped to serve as Counsel to LABF.

Former NAB General Counsel JACK GOODMAN replaced HUBBARD RADIO CEO GINNY MORRIS as Co-Chair of the LABF alongside BEASLEY Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL; MORRIS remains on the organization's board after serving as sole Chair of the board for eight years.

"The LABF Board, and the broadcast industry as a whole, is indebted to GINNY MORRIS for her service to the Library and its mission of preserving the legacy of broadcasting and archiving its history," a joint statement from RAPHAEL and GOODMAN said. "We are delighted GINNY is remaining with LABF as a Board member."

