Kaso

ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP VP/Rock Promotion PHIL KASO has been promoted to SVP/Rock Promotion for ATLANTIC RECORDS/ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP. KASO's promotion follows the retirement of LEA PISACANE after 34 years at ATLANTIC.

ATLANTIC and ELEKTRA regional promotion staffs will continue to work their labels' artists with KASO, who now reports jointly to ATLANTIC Pres./Promotion ANDREA GANIS and ELEKTRA EVP/Promotion GREG DORFMAN, overseeing both labels' efforts.

“LEA PISACANE is beyond extraordinary on so many levels -- clearly a total legend in rock promotion and a brilliant, vibrant, charismatic person to boot,” said GANIS. “We’ve been together for over three decades, and I’ve been lucky enough to witness her strategically put all our artists on the map to thrive and succeed. A 34-year run is remarkable in any business, but particularly in ours, which has sustained so many changes – it’s a tribute to LEA that she’s flourished consistently, and to say she will be missed is a vast understatement. She leaves very big shoes to fill, but if anyone can do it, it’s PHIL. From his two decades at ROADRUNNER to his latest ELEKTRA post, he’s been a passionate and dedicated rock champion, driven by a true fan’s enthusiasm. We’re excited that ATLANTIC will now also benefit from his unmatched expertise.”

“PHIL is one of the greatest promo people in the business,” added DORFMAN. “His devotion to our artists and their music is total and tireless. He’s done tremendous work with SLIPKNOT, TRIVIUM, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, and countless others. Phil is deeply respected and admired by everyone across the rock music community, and we’re very happy that he’s now taking on this much-deserved role at both ELEKTRA and our sister company, ATLANTIC.”

“When I first started at ROADRUNNER many years ago as a regional promo guy, I couldn’t have imagined that one day I’d be heading the rock force at two of the most iconic labels in history, ATLANTIC and ELEKTRA,” said KASO. “LEA is a legend, and it will be tough to follow in her footsteps, but she leaves behind one of the greatest rock rosters in the business. I’m really looking forward to working with everyone at ATLANTIC, while still working with my beloved team at ELEKTRA. A huge thank you to ANDREA and GREG for this dream opportunity.”

