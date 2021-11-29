Kinsey (Photo: Sara Kass)

RECORDS NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter ERIN KINSEY. The 21-year-old TEXAS-native debuted her single, "Just Drive," on TIKTOK, and went viral with 27 million streams/views and counting. She will release her next single, "Better On Me," this FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd.

“ERIN is exactly the kind of young, fresh artist we’re looking for at RECORDS NASHVILLE,” said Partner and Co-Founder of RECORDS BARRY WEISS. “A great musician, accomplished songwriter beyond her years, super hard-working and well versed in today’s required acumen on social media platforms, she’s a total home run and winner. We couldn’t be more excited to add this young Texan to the roster.”

