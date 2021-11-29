KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS “Hawkeye in the Morning Show” host MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS has a new, limited run podcast, "HAWKEYE on HAWKEYE" a weekly review on the new DISNEY + series that shares his name. LOUIS said, "The fun and irreverent podcast is a great way to introduce a new audience to our show. Our goal is to obviously discuss the new series, but also to showcase our morning show.”

“Hawkeye in the Morning” co-host MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ, who is also co-host of this weekly, limited-run podcast, said, “Am I going to have to watch this every week?”

Listen to the podcast here.

« see more Net News