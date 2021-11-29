-
KSCS (New Country 96.3)/Dallas' Mark 'Hawkeye' Louis Will Host New Podcast, 'Hawkeye On Hawkeye'
by Shawn Reed
November 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS “Hawkeye in the Morning Show” host MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS has a new, limited run podcast, "HAWKEYE on HAWKEYE" a weekly review on the new DISNEY + series that shares his name. LOUIS said, "The fun and irreverent podcast is a great way to introduce a new audience to our show. Our goal is to obviously discuss the new series, but also to showcase our morning show.”
“Hawkeye in the Morning” co-host MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ, who is also co-host of this weekly, limited-run podcast, said, “Am I going to have to watch this every week?”
Listen to the podcast here.