The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has issued a statement that raises "serious concerns" about the nomination of GIGI SOHN to the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC), although the organization added that it does not "currently" oppose her nomination.

In the statement, attributed to Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH, the organization said it "strongly supports CONGRESS’s desire to have a fully seated [FCC] as soon as possible. Although NAB does not currently oppose the nomination of GIGI SOHN, we have serious concerns about her involvement as one of three directors of the illegal streaming service LOCAST.

"NAB is confident that these concerns can be resolved," the statement continued. "However, the ethics agreement that Ms. SOHN submitted to the SENATE currently does not adequately address the inherent conflict presented by her recent leadership position at LOCAST and her potential role as an FCC commissioner. NAB is actively working with members of the SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE and the WHITE HOUSE to address this conflict and requests that Ms. SOHN submit an amended ethics agreement that meaningfully and effectively addresses this clear and troubling conflict.”

LOCAST, a streaming service styled as a non-profit, relayed the signals of local broadcast TV stations in more than 30 TV markets, with signals interrupted by pitches for donations and a fee charged for uninterrupted streams. It was ordered to close by a federal court earlier this year.

