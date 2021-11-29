DeDe McGuire

CRAWFORD BROADCASTING Urban WPWX (POWER 92)/CHICAGO has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” with DEDE MCGUIRE. The start date is MONDAY JANUARY 3rd, 2022 and the show will broadcast weekday mornings 5-9a (CT).

GSM RUBEN CORNEJO said, “We are ready for DEDE IN THE MORNING to take over the WINDY CITY and welcome her as the first lady of CHICAGO radio.”

PD JAY ALAN added, "We’re so excited to have DEDE wake-up CHICAGO on POWER 92. Her whole vibe and feel is what the city and morning radio have been missing. Plus, she’s a woman and we all know that women run the world.”

DEDE MCGUIRE said, "Get Ready CHICAGO. We are going to take over the streets with fun and laughter every morning. Welcome POWER 92 to DEDE NATION.”

The DEDE IN THE MORNING show is now in 60 markets and is distributed nationally via a partnership between SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP (SBG) Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS, and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

For affiliate information, contact nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com.

