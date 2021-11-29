Tidwell

Veteran radio programmer LANCE TIDWELL has departed SUMMITMEDIA, where he was PD of Country WZZK and Hot AC WPYA (MIX 97.3)/BIRMINGHAM. He also did afternoons at WZZK. Prior to joining SUMMITMEDIA in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/22), he had most recently been Dir./FM Programming for CUMULUS MEDIA DETROIT, where he oversaw Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1 FM) and Hot AC WDVD until his departure in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/10).

TIDWELL tells ALL ACCESS, "My wife and I have been considering whether radio was the right fit anymore for some time now. After letting the company know today that I was considering leaving at the end of the year, they made a decision that it was best for us to both move on and that’s fine. I don’t have any regrets about a 30-year career, but I do remember a time when radio was very different and you can’t forget that time and, at least for me, it’s impossible to not reflect on those changes. My family and I are staying in ALABAMA and I am pursuing new things.

"The changes to our industry are just are what they are, but they aren’t what drew me to the business and they aren’t what I signed up for 30 years ago," he continued. "That’s what it really boiled down to for me. I had roughly two and half decades of great memories, stations that won big and friends I won’t ever forget. That’s the stuff that I will remember!"

With more than three decades of experience in radio programming, TIDWELL previously was OM for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s cluster in FT. COLLINS, CO. He also previously managed programming for CUMULUS’ seven-station cluster in KANSAS CITY, and held SVPP roles for iHEARTMEDIA and CITADEL BROADCASTING. Prior markets include TUCSON, AZ; SAN ANTONIO; HARTFORD, CT; SEATTLE; BOISE, ID; and MEMPHIS.

Reach TIDWELL here.

