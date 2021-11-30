Cyrus (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com) & Davidson (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

MILEY CYRUS and "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE"'s PETE DAVIDSON will host "MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY," a special on NBC to be broadcast live from MIAMI on NEW YEAR'S EVE, 10:30p-12:30a (ET). Guests and music acts are still to be announced.

The new show replaces "NBC'S NEW YEAR'S EVE," hosted by CARSON DALY since 2004.

The show's executive producers are CYRUS, longtime SNL producer LORNE MICHAELS and SNL producer LINDSAY SHOOKUS.

