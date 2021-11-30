Seacrest (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

LIZ KOSHY, BILLY PORTER, and CIARA are among the hosts joining RYAN SEACREST for the 50th anniversary broadcast of "DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022" on ABC, produced with MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE.

KOSHY returns to join SEACREST in TIMES SQUARE, while PORTER will host in NEW ORLEANS, repeating his 2019 appearance. CIARA will co-host from LOS ANGELES with DJ D-NICE joining as Party DJ. JESSIE JAMES DECKER is back to serve as the POWERBALL Correspondent.

