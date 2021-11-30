Morris (Photo: Carianne Older / Interscope Geffen A&M)

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M has promoted MATT MORRIS to SVP/A&R.

MORRIS, with EVP/Co-Head A&R SAM RIBACK and EMERSON REDD, signed OLIVIA RODRIGO to GEFFEN RECORDS, and brought KALI UCHIS to INTERSCOPE in 2017. He joined INTERSCOPE's A&R department as an intern in 2011 and moved into digital marketing before rejoining the A&R staff in 2015.

“MATT has been a vital part of the Interscope family for a decade now and has helped to build our A&R Research department into one of the best in the industry,” said RIBACK. “Beyond that, MATT has become a truly well-rounded A&R exec, as adept at identifying new artists as he is signing them and guiding them through the recording process. He is very deserving of this expanded role at the company.”

“I’ve grown so much as a person and executive over the past decade at INTERSCOPE,” said MORRIS. “I’m really grateful for JOHN JANICK and SAM’s guidance over the years and their continued support. We share a common vision of identifying generational artists who go against the grain and shape culture. My goal has always been to help artists at the highest level, and to get to do that at the most forward-thinking record label in the world is an honor. I couldn’t be more excited for this next step.”

