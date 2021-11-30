Apple's Best Show Of The Year

APPLE has released the 2021 honorees of its annual "Best Of" honors and charts for podcasts, with former WHITE HOUSE and UNITED NATIONS behavioral scientist Dr. MAYA SHANKAR's "A SLIGHT CHANGE OF PLANS" named Best Show of the Year and journalist MARIA GARCIA's "ANYTHING FOR SELENA" tagged as Newcomer of the Year.

The list of Shows of the Year, a curated list selected by APPLE as "shows and episodes that defined and reflected 2021," includes “A KIDS BOOK ABOUT: THE PODCAST”; “ANYTHING GOES WITH EMMA CHAMBERLAIN”; “GOOD INSIDE WITH DR. BECKY”; “LAS CULTURISTAS WITH MATT ROGERS AND BOWEN YANG”; “PANTSUIT POLITICS”; “TEENAGER THERAPY”; “THE EXPERIMENT”; “THE MIDNIGHT MIRACLE”; “THIS LAND”; and “U UP?” Episodes of the Year included installments of "INVISIBILIA," "CLUB SHAY SHAY," "STORYTIME WITH SETH ROGEN," "WILD," "FOREVER IS A LONG TIME," "MAINTENANCE PHASE," "STILL PROCESSING," "THE MIDNIGHT MIRACLE," "THE EXPERIMENT," and "9/12."

On the list of Top New Shows were “WE CAN DO HARD THINGS WITH GLENNON DOYLE”; “MOMMY DOOMSDAY”; “THE APOLOGY LINE” ; “DR. DEATH SEASON 3: MIRACLE MAN”; “MURDAUGH MURDERS”; “O.C. SWINGERS”; “THE EZRA KLEIN SHOW”; “SUSPECT”; “DARK HISTORY”; and “UNRAVELED.” Top Free Channels were AUDIOCHUCK; THE NEW YORK TIMES; iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK; DATELINE NBC; BARSTOOL SPORTS; ABC NEWS; ESPN; EXACTLY RIGHT; CROOKED MEDIA; and TED AUDIO COLLECTIVE.

For paid subscription offerings, the top individual shows were “BAD BLOOD: THE FINAL CHAPTER”; “THE JUST ENOUGH FAMILY”; “U UP?”; “FRESH AIR”; “THE HANDOFF”; “HOW I BUILT THIS”; “CHAMELEON”; “DIET STARTS TOMORROW”; “PLANET MONEY”; and “SWINDLED.” Top paid channels were WONDERY; LUMINARY; SWORD AND SCALE; TENDERFOOT TV; QCODE; PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES; IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT; RADIOTOPIA; REALM; and THE ATHLETIC.

“2021 marked the start of a new chapter for podcasting with shows that moved us in ways unlike ever before,” said APPLE MUSIC AND BEATS VP OLIVER SCHUSSER. “We are honored to recognize the phenomenal creators who are redefining podcasting with this year’s best shows, and to help more listeners around the world discover, enjoy, and support their inspiring work.”

« see more Net News