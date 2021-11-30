More Speakers

BORRELL ASSOCIATES' 12th annual LOCAL ADVERTISING CONFERENCE (LOAC), now themed "The Path to 2032," has added TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CEO BILL WILSON and INNOSIGHT Sr. Partner SCOTT ANTHONY as speakers, joining the previously-announced appearance by DRAFT KINGS Chief Business Officer EZRA KUCHARZ. The conference, scheduled for MARCH 6-8 at the HILTON MIAMI DOWNTOWN, is returning to an in-person event for 2022.

