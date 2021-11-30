Debuts Today

NEW YORK MAGAZINE and VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK's latest podcast is an investigative series based on features reported in the magazine. "COVER STORY," hosted by iO TILLET WRIGHT, is debuting TODAY (11/30) with the first season, "Power Trip," looking at psychedelic therapy and the story of LILI KAY ROSS, who experienced abuse under treatment. The show will post its first season, co-produced by PSYMPOSIA, in two parts of four episodes each, weekly on TUESDAYS through DECEMBER 21st and then part two in FEBRUARY.

"Reporting out COVER STORY: POWER TRIP, I've come to understand that the scope and severity of abuse within the psychedelic movement are worse than I ever imagined,” said ROSS. “I believe that the safety of vulnerable people depends on having an honest conversation, and I hope this show can help kickstart a conversation that should have started a long time ago.”

