Smith

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has tapped veteran broadcaster ELROY SMITH as their new Dir./Branding & Programming for R&B WCFB (STAR 94.5)/ORLANDO and R&B WOKV-HD2 (HOT 99.5) & Urban WJGL-HD2 (POWER 106.1)/JACKSONVILLE. He’ll based in ORLANDO.

Most recently he was PD for BONNEVILLE's R&B KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO. He replaces DAWN CAMPBELL in ORLANDO and CLARENCE NATTO in JACKSONVILE. Both recently exited the company.

He'll be reporting to STEVE STEWART in ORLANDO and JULES RILEY in JACKSONVILLE. Both are Directors of Operations in their respective cities.

SMITH said, “I am overwhelmed with joy and excitement to be joining COX MEDIA GROUP. I’ve always wanted to be a part of this winning and revered media company that puts its employees first. I look forward to working with Steve and Jules, along with JASON MEDER, Vice President/General Manager in ORLANDO, and KATIE REID, Vice President/General Manager in JACKSONVILLE, and their teams. Their warm welcome has already made me feel at home.”

STEWART added, “I am extremely excited to work with ELROY and watch him bring his wealth of experience to our teams. His reputation in the Urban programming space is second to none. He is the perfect fit for our stations and is going to elevate everything we do!”

RILEY commented, “ELROY is an excellent addition to the JACKSONVILLE and ORLANDO teams. He’s a gifted programmer and a seasoned talent coach. We look forward to him growing these three CMG brands.”

CMG VP/Audience & Operations CHRIS EAGAN said, “ELROY’s track record of success speaks for itself. We are excited about bringing another excellent programming mind into the COX MEDIA GROUP family.”

« see more Net News