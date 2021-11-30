Sold

BLOUNT BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Classic Country WLOD-A-W284DC/LOUDON, TN to CHARLES LYNN's RADIO LOUDON LLC for $37,811 plus an LMA before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC (KNEW-A/OAKLAND, parameters at variance due to damage to sampling system); TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC (WNBF-A/BINGHAMTON, NY, paramaters at variance due to changes to pattern caused by old antenna removal during antenna installation process); and RADIO FIESTA, INC. (WWRF-A/LAKE WORTH, FL, temporary site, antenna, and ground system after losing lease).

POLNET COMMUNICATIONS, LTD. filed for a Silent STA for WRKL-A/NEW CITY, NY "due to a misunderstanding with the owner of the land on which its tower sits," namely that "the landowner took over space in the transmitter room and removed certain station equipment."

DARTMOUTH COLLEGE's DARTMOUTH BROADCASTING has closed on the sale of Rock WFRD (99 ROCK)/HANOVER, NH to SUGAR RIVER MEDIA, LLC for $225,000.

UNIVERSITY CORPORATION AT MONTEREY BAY requested an extension of its Silent STA for K207CN/SANTA CRUZ, CA after the station was displaced from its frequency by a new full-power station on the same channel.

TALKING INFORMATION CENTER, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial WRRS/MIDDLEBOROUGH CENTER, MA to ACADEMY OF THE IMMACULATE, INC. for $85,000.

CENTRAL EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the donation of Contemporary Christian WSCF-F (CHRISTIAN FM)/VERO BEACH, FL to TREASURE COAST EDUCATIONAL MEDIA, INC.

And FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WUFR/BEDFORD, PA to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $150,000.

