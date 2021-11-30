Benefits Music Education

Some of today’s hottest A-Listers are providing one-of-a-kind experiences and items to THE ASCAP FOUNDATION for a silent auction event benefiting music education programs. The event is taking place virtually between TODAY (11/30) and WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15th and feature artists including BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS, LIL BABY, NE-YO, JOHN MELLENCAMP, BLACKBEAR, CHRIS STAPLETON and PAUL WILLIAMS.

ASCAP FOUNDATION Executive Director NICOLE GEORGE-MIDDLETON said, “Music has been a lifeline for so many people during the pandemic, and ASCAP members understand how important music education and early recognition of their talents is for kids and aspiring music creators. We are extremely grateful to these ASCAP members for rallying around the FOUNDATION at this time to fund these essential programs, which span every genre of music and impact millions of people around the country.”

Bidding for special items is open now. They can be viewed here.

