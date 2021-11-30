Feherty (Photo: CarlaVanWagoner / Shutterstock.com)

DAVID FEHERTY, the former pro golfer turned analyst and talk show host, is adding a new weekly radio show for SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO to his resumé. FEHERTY, who has served as a commentator on CBS and NBC and hosted a weekly talk show on the GOLF CHANNEL, will be co-hosting "FEHERTY AND MAGINNES" with another former pro golfer, JOHN MAGINNES, MONDAYS at 7p (ET), starting JANUARY 3rd, with a preview show airing TOMORROW (12/1) at 5p (ET).

"DAVID's unique blend of wit and golf wisdom, and his experience from a lifetime in the game, really make him one of a kind," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "SIRIUSXM is the perfect platform for his many great stories and the insightful and revealing conversations he'll have with his guests. We are thrilled to pair him up with JOHN and bring together two terrific personalities who will deliver an entertaining, must-listen show for our listeners."

"I can't wait to work with JOHN MAGINNES," said FEHERTY. "He is one of my favorite people and SIRIUSXM will be a really fun platform for us. The over/under on both of us getting canceled is about six weeks!"

