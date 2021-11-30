Ray (Photo: Sean Hagwell)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MICHAEL RAY has teamed up with CHIVE CHARITIES for their Giving TUESDAY efforts this year. In conjunction with Military Family Month, the month-long fundraising effort includes a special “Honky Tonk TUESDAY” livestream TONIGHT (11/30) starting at 7p (CT). RAY will perform and be joined by CHIVE CHARITIES Co-Founder JOHN RESIG, who will discuss the impact of Military Family Month and Giving TUESDAY on the lives of veterans. Tune into the 30-minute livestream here.

“I’m honored to partner with CHIVE CHARITIES to benefit such an important cause: supporting our veterans and active-duty service members,” said RAY. “I can’t think of a better reason to bring back 'Honky Tonk TUESDAY,' and I hope you’ll be able to join us for some live music and to hear some of the stories behind the wonderful folks we aim to help.”

The Giving TUESDAY campaign goal is a total of $18,500, and all funds collected past that goal will be directed to fund future CHIVE CHARITIES veteran initiatives.

