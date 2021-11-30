Smith (Photo courtesy of the 2021 CCMA Awards)

DALLAS SMITH dominated last night's CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS in LONDON, ON, winning three of the show's eight trophies, including top prize Entertainer of the Year for the third year in a row. He also nabbed the awards for Male Artist and Single of the year, the latter for "Like A Man." TENILLE TOWNES won the Female Artist award for the third consecutive year, in addition to winning Album of the Year honors for "The Lemonade Stand."

ROBYN OTTOLINI was named Rising Star, while BRETT KISSELL earned his third consecutive win in the Fan's Choice category. THE REKLAWS topped the Group of Duo of the Year category.

As reported YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 11/29), SMITH's "Timeless" was also named the Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year at a separate industry awards ceremony on SUNDAY night (11/28). During his Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech last night, SMITH said, “I want to thank everyone for doing what they needed to do to get people in a building again to bring this genre and live music back to life. This is the icing on the cake to a weekend spent with Country music fans and my peers in person."

