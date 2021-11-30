Renews Richard James Burgess CEO Contract For Third Term

The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM) has renewed the contract of Dr. RICHARD JAMES BURGESS as Pres./CEO for a third term. BURGESS took the helm of A2IM in JANUARY 2016, and has since spearheaded a 28% membership growth for the company.

Before stepping in as CEO of A2IM, BURGESS served on the board for two and a half years, and was chair of the board for the last six months of 2015. He was promoted to Pres./CEO in 2019, and his current contract, which commences in JANUARY 2022, will run for four years.

In addition to Burgess's renewal, LISA HRESKO has also been promoted to GM and SHERYL COHEN to Head/Strategic Planning. In her four years with A2IM, the organization says that HRESKO has spearheaded growing its membership team and developing flagship programs. COHEN, a nine-year vet of the company, is the program director behind A2IM’s INDIE WEEK and creates what A2IM calls “dynamic and diverse programs” for the organization’s membership.

BURGESS said, "The recorded music industry is at an inflection point. We are faced with the maturation of the streaming business model in the U.S. and the ongoing challenge of preserving the value of copyrights. A2IM will be at the forefront of leveling the playing field for independents and returning more of the value generated by recorded music to its creators and investors.”

Chair/A2IM Board and Managing Director/PARTISAN RECORDS ZENA WHITE added, “RICHARD has proven to be a dynamic leader, expanding the reach of A2IM in the past several years. The team he leads is stronger than ever, having been able to grow its membership and execute meaningful community initiatives, such as BIMA, at a time when our community is most in need. The board of directors looks forward to continuing A2IM’s mission with RICHARD at the helm as our industry faces new challenges, both known and unknown.”

