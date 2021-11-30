Saschi "The Beauty" & Steve "The Beast" Smith

One of the smartest radio programmers in the last four decades is arguably former COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) VP/Programming STEVE SMITH.

STEVE could easily be the brightest person in any room at any time, yet this self-effacing radio programming legend rarely does interviews, and he’s stacked up a track record of winning stations in more than 50 markets over his career.

He has successfully led the programming efforts for AM/FM, CLEAR CHANNEL (now iHEARTMEDIA), CBS (now AUDACY) and, most recently, the last decade at CMG.

STEVE has influenced and directed the on-air careers of legendary names like RYAN SEACREST, BIG BOY, ED LOVER, SINBAD, GEORGE LOPEZ, ISAAC HAYES, ALICE COOPER, BARRY WHITE, ROBERTA FLACK , ASHFORD & SIMPSON, WENDY WILLLIAMS, FRANK SKI, RICKY SMILEY, ANGIE MARTINEZ, FUNKMASTER FLEX and so many more!

ALL ACCESS is honored that STEVE is joining us for this ALL ACCESS VIDEO POWER PLAYER INTERVIEW, PART #1.

