Birthday

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's official 60th anniversary is being celebrated on THURSDAYm DECEMBER 2nd, the day in 1961 that the late GEORGE G. BEASLEY launched WPYB-A/BENSON, NC. The company grew over the years to its present 62 stations in 15 markets plus digital and eSports operations.

“Our Dad’s commitment to our employees, communities we serve, and the industry was unparalleled and continues to serve as a shining example to all of us as to what is possible through humility, passion and hard work,” said CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY “We are so very proud to continue his vision and pioneering spirit well into the future.”

Individual market celebrations will be accompanied by local talent hosting interviews with CAROLINE BEASLEY and special on-air messages.

