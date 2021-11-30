Townsquare Media: Renewing With Compass Media Networks.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS have announced a multi-year extension of their programming partnership, launched in 2014 with the goal of providing affiliates nationwide with programming for the PM drive and evening dayparts.

TODAY, the syndicated offerings include seven cross-digital shows, including "PopCrush Nights With KAYLA THOMAS and NICOLE MURRAY" (Top 40 and Hot AC, respectively); "Loudwire Nights" (Rock); "Taste Of Country Nights" (Country); "The Night Shift With CRAIG ALLEN" (Classic Hits); "Ultimate Classic Rock with JOE BENSON" (Classic Rock), and "XXL Higher Level Radio" (Hip-Hop).

Commented TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Local Media COO ERIK HELLUM, “We are thrilled with the continued progress of this syndication partnership as witnessed by the continued growth in our affiliate base and audience levels."

Added TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SVP/Content & Programming KURT JOHNSON, “Over seven and a half years ago, we announced this partnership with two shows. Now, with seven shows, our industry-leading websites and radio brands deliver fresh daily entertainment across a spectrum of formats. And we’re excited to be announcing additional digital and on-air extensions in the coming weeks.”

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS CEO PETER KOSANN added, “In a very thoughtful and strategic way, we have built one of the largest daily entertainment platforms in national syndication. This is a testament to the quality of the programming and the commitment of our team.”

