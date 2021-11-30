Highway 98.1 Country Collects Toys For Tots

JVC BROADCASTING Country WHWY (HIGHWAY 98.1 COUNTRY)/FT. WALTON BEACH, FL's PM drive personality SCOTT MALLORY will spend 98 hours suspended high above the city to launch the station's 10th annual BIKES OR BUST on THURSDAY (12/2). MALLORY will collect new bikes and raise awareness for TOYS FOR TOTS FT. WALTON BEACH/DESTIN, FL.

MALLORY will spend the time camping atop a 30-foot-tall scissor-lift, with only a tent and sleeping bag to protect him from the elements. This event is designed to encourage listeners, community members and local businesses to donate new bikes and helmets for children of all ages.

BIKES OR BUST will take place at UPTOWN STATION in FT. WALTON BEACH. MALLORY will go up on the scissor-lift at 10a (ET) on THURSDAY and will arrive back down to solid ground at NOON on MONDAY (12/6). Members of the MARINES and volunteers from HURLBURT FIELD's 1SOLRS SQUADRON, along with representatives of JVC BROADCASTING FT. WALTON BEACH, will be on site collecting donations and assembling bikes for TOYS FOR TOTS.



More information about the event can be found at Highway98Country.com and @Highway98Country on FACEBOOK.

