Rock's Backpages Marks 20-Year Anniversary

ROCK’S BACKPAGES hits the 20-year mark, a milestone for the online archive of popular music journalism, founded in 2001 in LONDON by journalist/author BARNEY HOSKYNS, photographer/musician MARK PRINGLE and graphic designer MARTIN COLYER. The site has expanded into an ever-growing subscription-based website with worldwide reach in the millions, as well as a spinoff podcast by the same name.

ROCK'S BACKPAGES has proven to be an invaluable tool for writers, students, teachers and researchers in music, film, television and academia. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the founders are making 20 articles free for a limited time to underscore the breadth of the archive’s content. These range from some of the earliest coverage of BOB DYLAN (NEW YORK TIMES, 1961) and the ROLLING STONES (RECORD MIRROR, 1963) to the ascendance of reggae and hip-hop (MELODY MAKER, 1973 and 1979 respectively), disco (ROLLING STONE, 1975), the blacklisting of DIXIE CHICKS (HARP, 2003), pieces on PRINCE, NIRVANA, RADIOHEAD and more to the present.

Celebrate RBP’s 20th and catch up on some free reading at rocksbackpages.com/birthday.

Said HOSKYNS, “Little did we realize we’d still be going strong two decades after our launch party. Suffice to say we’re rather proud of what we’ve achieved, which is to create a definitive library of writing from all the great popular music publications – a library, moreover, that keeps growing and expanding like all the best libraries do. To those who visit the site for the first time – I hope you will love exploring it as much as we’ve loved building it.”

The site includes the work of more than 800 writers (including ROY TRAKIN), over 45,000 of the best interviews, reviews and feature stories from over 70 years of music journalism digitized from the leading rock and music publications. RBP also provides access to over 700 audio interviews, including BOB DYLAN, MARVIN GAYE, JIMI HENDRIX, JONI MITCHELL, BOB MARLEY, KATE BUSH and KURT COBAIN. Dozens of pieces are added to the site every week with contributing journalists partaking in profit sharing generated from subscription revenue for the site. The base for ROCK'S BACKPAGES has been growing steadily over the past two decades, with both individual subscribers as well as more than 230 universities, libraries and other institutional subscriptions providing potential access to more than 15 million people behind the paywall.

