Coming To Radio In 2022

VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK named a new co-host and a new distribution agreement for its flagship daily news podcast "TODAY, EXPLAINED" that will put the show on broadcast public radio stations as well as continuing as a podcast.

NPR "MORNING EDITION" and "UP FIRST" co-host NOEL KING has joined "TODAY, EXPLAINED" as co-host and Editorial Director, joining incumbent SEAN RAMESWARAM beginning JANUARY 3rd. The show is also moving to WNYC STUDIOS for distribution in 2022, with WNYC collaborating with VOX to identify additional VOX podcasts that can be added to the broadcast slate.

KING, a correspondent at "PLANET MONEY," "THE TAKEAWAY," MARKETPLACE, and PRI's "THE WORLD" before her "MORNING EDITION" stint, said, “I have been listening to TODAY, EXPLAINED since the show first launched, and I’ve always admired its intellectual sharpness, sonic creativity, and dry sense of humor. I’m thrilled to be joining the talented journalists who make the show. SEAN’s ambitions, and those of this team, are clearly boundless, and I can’t wait to add my own to the mix,”

“I guess this makes me the queen of TODAY, EXPLAINED?” said RAMESWARAM. “In all seriousness, I am thrilled to welcome NOEL KING to the show as a co-host and an editorial lead. I’m already used to listening to her every day on the radio. Now I get to learn from her, make great stuff with her, and dream up even more ambitious projects with her and the rest of the phenomenal team at TODAY, EXPLAINED.”

“We’re excited to partner with VOX to bring TODAY, EXPLAINED to public radio stations across the United States,” said NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO CFO ARMANDO GUTIERREZ. “Its intelligent and irreverent daily half hour look at the news and personalities driving our world is critical at this moment.”

VOX VP LIZ KELLY NELSON added, “TODAY, EXPLAINED has always been about bringing context and understanding to the news and our world. A big part of that has been a belief that elevating voices of local journalists and subject matter experts where the stories are unfolding is key. Now we look forward to working with our partners at WNYC to bring our show to communities and listeners across the country.”

« see more Net News