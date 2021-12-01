West Coast Country

NASHVILLE songwriter/producer DANNY MYRICK has partnered with music publishing and artist management company and record label DELUGE MUSIC to form CANYON COAST ENTERTAINMENT. The artist development venture, based in LOS ANGELES, will seek out emerging Country and Americana talent from the WEST COAST and will provide localproduction, publishing and live performance opportunities, including at the monthly "Gold Rush Roots Revival" showcase at THE HOTEL CAFE, launching on MONDAY, DECEMBER 6th.

DELUGE MUSIC Managing Member DAVID ROBKIN, said, “We could not be more excited to launch CANYON COAST under the leadership of DANNY MYRICK. In addition to being a fantastic songwriter and producer, DANNY’s vision and entrepreneurial spirit has brought us to CALIFORNIA to develop and support the amazing talent based in the WEST. We are confident that this will be an exciting opportunity for DELUGE MUSIC and the artists/writers who work in or near the West Coast.”

MYRICK, a founding member of '90s Country group WESTERN FLYER who has written songs cut by JASON ALDEAN, MADDIE & TAE, CRAIG MORGAN, TIM McGRAW, LOCASH, and others, said, “From BUCK [OWENS] and MERLE [HAGGARD] to THE FLYING BURRITO BROTHERS, to [LINDA] RONSTADT, the EAGLES and JACKSON BROWN, to DWIGHT [YOAKAM], BLACKHAWK, HIGHWAY 101 and GARY ALLAN, the untamed wildness of the CALIFORNIA ‘Country’ sound has always deeply resonated with me in an almost spiritual way. I believe one of the main reasons that sound is essentially nonexistent in current Country music is the lack of attention given to the immense and unique talent pool in that region.

“The recent critical and chart success of artists like CAM, BRETT YOUNG, DEVIN DAWSON and JON PARDI, songwriters KYLE FISHMAN and SARA HAZE, and the freshness of emerging superstar REYNA ROBERTS are just a few reminders of what could have been developed out there before even giving a thought to heading to NASHVILLE.”

