Cupido (Photo: AmandaCupido.com)

CORUS News-Talk CFMJ-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 640 TORONTO)/TORONTO has named AMANDA CUPIDO as Dir./Talk & Talent. CUPIDO is a former reporter/producer at crosstown BELL MEDIA News-Talk CFRB-A (NEWSTALK 1010) and worked at WORLD VISION; she also produces podcasts, writing a book on the subject, "Let's Talk Podcasting: The Essential Guide to Doing it Right," and founding LEAD PODCASTING in 2020.

“I've always loved talk radio and have been a long-time listener of 640 TORONTO," said CUPIDO. "I'm so excited to be joining this incredibly talented team. Audio storytelling is the backbone of humanity and right now we have the opportunity to push the boundaries of the medium and think beyond."

CORUS National Dir./Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD added, “AMANDA is one of the most respected audio storytellers in CANADA. With her experience in radio, podcast, as an entrepreneur and educator, she has become a thought leader, a champion, and a disrupter in the audio space. We all look forward to having her expertise and fresh perspective focused on making 640 TORONTO a ‘can’t miss’ destination for listeners.”

