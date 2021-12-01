Rodgers (Photo: Chris Hollo)

OPRY NEXTSTAGE has named COLUMBIA NASHVILLE/RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS' JAMESON RODGERS as its featured artist for DECEMBER.

The program, developed by OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and the GRAND OLE OPRY to highlight a new artist every month, has previously featured artists YOLA, NIKO MOON, HAILEY WHITTERS, PARKER McCOLLUM, LAINEY WILSON and PRISCILLA BLOCK this year.

RODGERS took the OPRY stage alongside BLOCK, McCOLLUM, MOON, WHITTERS and WILSON, as well as 2019 NEXTSTAGE artists TENILLE TOWNES and TRAVIS DENNING last month for the first-ever OPRY NEXTSTAGE LIVE IN CONCERT.

“I’ll never forget the day I got to invite my grandmother to NASHVILLE for my OPRY debut," said RODGERS. "My late grandfather named my dad after ERNEST TUBB, and my family has listened to the OPRY on WSM radio for over 80 years. Not only have I been able to perform several times at the OPRY, but to be their NEXTSTAGE artist for DECEMBER is truly an honor. I’m grateful every time I step in the circle and am excited about this opportunity!”





