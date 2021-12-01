Jacqueline and Clarence Avant (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Legendary music executive and ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee CLARENCE AVANT's wife, JACQUELINE, was shot and killed last night (11/30) during a home invasion at their BEVERLY HILLS, CA home.

According to TMZ, the BEVERLY HILLS PD got a call at 2:30a PST about the home invasion. By the time they arrived, AVANT's wife of 54 years had already been rushed to a nearby hospital. CLARENCE AVANT was home at the time of the incident.

See more from TMZ.

