Creative Youth Have Spoken

TUMBLR, internet for the creative youth culture, has released it's "Year in Review," which details the biggest internet trends, fandoms, and communities on the platform throughout 2021. They've uncovered the year’s top trends in music, which includes the Top Music Groups, Artists and K-Pop. Here are the highlights:

• Coming in strong at #1, TAYLOR SWIFT is the queen of AUTUMN and TUMBLR, upending the charts with the re-release of RED.

• TUMBLR users embraced new Italian act MANESKIN, who debuted as the #1 music group

• ONE DIRECTION continues to have us in a chokehold with HARRY STYLES (#2) and LOUIS TOMLINSON (#4) in the top solo list and 1D itself coming in at #6 on top music groups.

• K-Pop Boy groups BTS, STRAY KIDS and ATEEZ took the top three spots with BLΛƆKPIИK coming in at #4.

Click the link for the list of Top Solo Artists, Top Music Groups, and Top K-Pop. Click here for a full list of the Top 10 Over All.

